Man Sentenced to 50 Years to Life in Prison in Granada Hills Fatal Shooting of Up-and-Coming Rapper Kid Cali

A man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison in connection with the 2016 fatal shooting of an up-and-coming rapper at a Granada Hills pool party, officials said.

Kenny Birdine, aka “Lil’ Rampage,” was convicted of first-degree murder on Oct. 31, 2018, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The jury also found true that Birdine, 22, used a handgun in the shooting of 30-year-old Justin Lishey, aka Kid Cali, and he did it in association with a criminal street gang, the Inglewood Family Bloods.

Birdine shot Lishey, multiple times at close range on Aug. 20, 2016. Prosecutors said the suspect even shot at the victim as he fell to the ground during the party at a mansion. Birdine believed the victim was a member of the Rollin’ 90s, but Lishey was not a documented gang member, and he “did nothing to provoke the murder,” officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two other men were shot during the party, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Lishey had promoted the event at the multimillion-dollar home on social media, and more than 100 people showed up, Los Angeles Police Department officials said at the time.

The artist had been signed to Jaccpot Records, the record label owned by NFL wide receiver Desean Jackson.