× Man Arrested in Seemingly Random Beating of Elderly Man in Downtown Los Angeles

Police arrested a man Wednesday who they say beat a 76-year-old man with fists, as well as an electric scooter, in downtown Los Angeles last week, leaving the victim seriously injured.

The unprovoked attack took place about 6:45a.m. Thursday at 6th and Spring streets, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

The victim was sitting in a chair, waiting for a ride, when the attacker approached, police said.

As the 76-year-old stood up, the assailant punched him multiple times, knocking him over. The suspect them grabbed an electric scooter and threw it at the victim, hitting him in the head, according to LAPD.

Police said the attacker picked up the scooter and threw it at the victim a second time, but the man was able to block it with his forearm.

The senior citizen suffering injuries including a cut to his head that required staples to close, officials said.

The attacker was last seen walking down the middle of the street before entering the Midnight Mission, 601 San Pedro Street.

Police released images of the suspect on Tuesday in hopes of generating tips from the public.

LAPD officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the suspect had been taken into custody.

His identity was not available, nor were further details of the arrest.

Anyone with information was urged to contact LAPD Detective Riggs at 213-996-1249, or at 35973@lapd.online. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

IN CUSTODY….

Thank you #DTLA. This suspect was arrested a short time ago. Together we can make a difference. pic.twitter.com/tkGbaJJwBl — LAPD Central Area (@LAPDCentralArea) June 20, 2019