Marilyn Monroe Statue Stolen From Atop Gazebo on Hollywood Boulevard

A small statue of Marilyn Monroe in her iconic pose from "The Seven Year Itch" has been sawed off and stolen from atop her perch near the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Police are still searching for those responsible, but security cameras around the block did catch the suspects making their getaway.

Police said they were called to the Four Ladies of Hollywood Gazebo around 11 p.m. Sunday night after witnesses saw a man taking a hacksaw to the statue.

Investigators are searching for four people in connection to the heist at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and North La Brea Avenue.

One of the suspects climbed up the gazebo, cut off the statue, put it into a backpack, and fled the scene.

The four people sought are spotted on multiple security cameras in the area.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the LAPD Hollywood Division at 213-972-2971.