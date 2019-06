Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A deadly crash has triggered a SigAlert on the 101 Freeway through the Cahuenga Pass at Mulholland Drive during the morning rush Wednesday.

Traffic was backed up for miles on the northbound lanes near Barham and Cahuenga boulevards as California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene at around 6:30 a.m.

"Traffic on the southbound is also slow due to rubbernecking," CHP tweeted.

It's unclear when the lanes will reopen.