Now Is the Best Time to Visit Disneyland, as Star Wars Land Lessens Wait Times Elsewhere in Theme Park

Now may be the perfect time to visit Disneyland — as long as you have no interest in checking out the park’s Star Wars expansion.

The opening of the much-anticipated 14-acre Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge drew so many visitors since it opened May 31 that it substantially reduced wait times at all the other attractions in the Anaheim theme park.

In the first week after the Star Wars land opened, the wait at all the other park attractions declined to an average of about 14 minutes, down 28% compared with an average of just under 20 minutes in the week before it opened, according to an analysis by the Los Angeles Times based on wait times compiled by the travel site Touring Plans.

When compared with the first full week of June a year earlier, the drop in wait times was even more dramatic, declining 46% from an average of more than 26 minutes, according to the data.

