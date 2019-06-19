Police Seek Man Caught on Video Tampering With Water Bottles at Mission Viejo Store

Police are looking for a man who was captured on video tampering with water bottles at a Mission Viejo store earlier this week.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Monday at an undisclosed store, Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said in an Instagram post.

The man is seen in the video removing packages of water bottles off shelves, opening the packaging and apparently removing the lids off the bottles at the store. The man left before authorities arrived. The motive behind the incident is unknown.

All of the bottles that appeared to be tampered with were removed from the shelves and the water was expected to be tested at the Orange County crime lab.

The man is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident can call the sheriff’s dispatch line at 714-647-7000.