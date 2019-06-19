President of Riverside County School Board Association Charged With Embezzlement

The president of the Riverside County School Board Association (RCSBA) is facing four felony charges, including embezzlement of public funds, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

William Clarence Newberry, 59, of Corona, is charged with embezzlement of public funds, misappropriation of public funds, and two counts of grand theft.

In November last year, Tom Hunt, who had recently become treasurer of the RCSBA, told the DA’s Office that he had found some suspicious activity on the association account.

The DA’s Office began investigating and found that between December 2013 and February 2017, Newberry used the RCSBA debit card without authorization to make personal purchases and pay bills. The total amount was about $17,000.

Investigators also determined that between March 2012 and July 2017, Newberry made personal purchases and paid bills using a checking account belonging to the Eleanor Roosevelt High School Climate Booster Club. The total amount was about $23,000.

Newberry was elected to the Corona-Norco Unified School District board in 2010. He lost his re-election bid to Elizabeth Marroquin in November 2018.