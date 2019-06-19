Private Track Coach and Former Olympian Accused of Molesting One of His Athletes

A private track coach who works at various tracks in the West Los Angeles area has been arrested after he allegedly molested one of his male athletes under the guise of physical therapy and mental focus training, Los Angeles police said.

Conrad Avondale Mainwaring, 67, is charged with sexual battery by fraud. His arrest comes amid an ESPN investigation into allegations against Mainwaring made by 31 different men, dating as far back as the 1970s and as recently as 2016.

Mainwaring competed in hurdles in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal for the Caribbean nation of Antigua (now Antigua-Barbuda), where he was born, ESPN reports.

Among the athletes he coached is hurdler Felix Sanchez, who won gold at Athens in 2004 and London in 2012. ESPN said Felix is not one of Mainwaring’s accusers.

“They described Mainwaring using his Olympic credentials and relationships with accomplished athletes and expertise in psychology and physiology to persuade boys and young men to train with him. They said he initiated sexual contact under the guise of mental training that focused on getting them to control and manipulate erections and testosterone levels as a means of improving athletic performance,” ESPN reports.

Mainwaring’s bail was set at $1 million.