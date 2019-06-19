Santa Clarita Woman Says Her Bitter Ex-Boyfriend Sold Her Puppy on Craigslist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Santa Clarita woman is desperately searching for her 5-month-old Pomeranian puppy after she says her bitter ex-boyfriend stole the dog and sold it on Craigslist.

Ashley Farley said her out-of-state boyfriend was staying at her apartment in Canyon Country, when he sold her puppy, Ella, while she was at work on June 11.

Now she's seeking all the help she can get in tracking down the couple who bought her puppy.

"I'm willing to reimburse whoever has her, leave their name out of it. It's not their fault," Ashley said.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 p.m. on June 19, 2019.