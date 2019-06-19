Suspect Sought in Robbery at Santa Ana ATM

Police in Santa Ana are looking for a man caught on camera robbing another man at an ATM along Grand Avenue last month.

The crime took place about 10:50 a.m. on May 24 at ATM outside of Bank of America, 2214 S. Grand Avenue, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a written statement.

A man was withdrawing cash from the machine when the robber approached, as captured on a surveillance camera.

“The suspect simulated a weapon from his waistband and demanded money from the victim,” according to the police statement.

After obtaining and undisclosed amount of cash, the robber was last seen walking south, officials said.

He was described as a Latino man between 28 and 32 years old, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with short black hair. He wore a gray T-shirt, blue pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Santa Ana police Cpl. Padron at 714-245-8545, or at DPadron@santa-ana.org, or Detective Greaver at 714-245-8362 or DGreaver@santa-ana.org.