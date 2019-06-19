× ‘Swarmageddon’: More Than 1,000 Small Earthquakes Hit I.E. Over 3-Week Period

The seismic storm that unleashed more than 1,000 small earthquakes in San Bernardino and Riverside counties these last three weeks elicited what has become a typical reaction in quake country.

To some, the “swarmageddon” 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles brought fear that a bigger threat was coming. To others, as long as they didn’t feel a shake, it was easy to just put it out of their minds.

California has small quakes all the time — a magnitude 3 every other day, on average. But not all of them act the same, and some bring more danger than others.

As officials install more seismic sensors as part of the state’s early warning system, experts are getting an increasingly better look at California’s smaller earthquakes.

