Tijuana Man Pleads Guilty in Massive Drug Money Laundering Case in San Diego

June 19, 2019
An undated photo shows some of the $6 million dollars seized as part of an investigation into money laundering that resulted in forty defendants charged in San Diego with conspiring to launder millions of dollars in drug money for Mexican Cartels. (Credit: FBI via Los Angeles Times)

A Mexican man arrested last year in what prosecutors called the biggest international money laundering investigation ever in San Diego has pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.

The Union-Tribune reports Manuel Reynoso Garcia admitted Tuesday that his organization moved more than $19 million in cash from the U.S. to bank accounts controlled by Mexican shell companies.

The 63-year-old from Tijuana was the last of eight defendants to plead guilty in the case. Prosecutors said they laundered drug proceeds on behalf of Mexican criminal organizations that included the Sinaloa Cartel.

Reynoso Garcia’s sentencing on the conspiracy charge, which carries a 20-year maximum prison term, is set for September.

