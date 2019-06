Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A triple shooting in the South L.A. neighborhood of Westmont has left one person dead, and two others injured Wednesday evening.

Los Angeles County Fire said the incident happened around 8:20 p.m. near 105th and Budlong Avenue.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities have not released any suspect information at this time.