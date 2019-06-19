Tulare County Mother Accused of Having Sex with Daughters’ Teenage Boyfriends Faces Trial

A Central California mother who prosecutors say had sexual relationships with two teenage boys that court records indicate were her daughters’ boyfriends is moving closer to trial.

Coral Lytle, 41, is charged with 21 felony counts, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, oral copulation and contacting a minor for sex as part of a series of incidents that occurred over the course of a week in 2017, according to Tulare County Superior Court records.

In March, Lytle pleaded no contest to the charges as part of a plea deal in which she would have served a year in county jail and five years’ probation. However, Judge Juliet Boccone on Monday denied a motion by Lytle’s attorney to honor the deal, which had been made with a previous judge, according to the Fresno Bee.

In response, Lytle withdrew her plea and will move forward with a jury trial. If convicted of all charges, she faces a maximum of 17 years in prison, according to a spokesman for the Tulare County district attorney.

