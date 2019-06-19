× U2 Guitarist The Edge Denied Bid to Build Compound in Malibu After 14-Year Battle

U2’s guitarist The Edge will have to continue to wait to build his dream compound.

The artist, whose real name is David Evans, has been attempting to build a series of five mansions along the Malibu coastline over the past 14 years and this week the California Supreme Court denied his most recent petition.

The series of eco-friendly homes were to be called “Leaves in the Wind” and cost more than $100 million to build.

“I’m very happy that the Supreme Court decided not to review the case because it brings a definitive end to this terrible project which would have caused devastating damage,” Dean Wallraff, a lawyer for the pro-environment Sierra Club said in an interview.

The rocker bought the 151 acres in 2005 for $9 million and has been back and forth to court for years trying to get approval to build on the land.

If Evans wants to continue his pursuit, he can reapply to the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning.

