Union: LAPD Worker Accused of Filming in Angel Stadium Bathroom Is a Detective

The Los Angeles police employee accused of recording video inside a men's restroom at Angel Stadium is a detective, the department's labor union said Wednesday.

Ryan Caplette, 42, of Torrance, has been under investigation since being arrested during the Angels' home game against the Seattle Mariners on June 8, Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt confirmed Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the L.A. Police Protective League Board of Directors identified Caplette as a detective and issued a statement about the accusations against him:

"These allegations, if true, are deeply disgusting; filming inside a public restroom is unacceptable and inexcusable. Police officers are entrusted to protect the public, not exploit them. There is no room in law enforcement for anyone who violates that trust."

Caplette was placed under citizen's arrest and held on suspicion of filming in the bathroom at the June 8 game, but was later cited and released, according to Wyatt.

Though Caplette is no longer in custody, the incident remains under investigation. LAPD says Caplette has been assigned to home without pay.

The union did not say which department Caplette is assigned to, and both Anaheim and L.A. police would only confirm that he works for LAPD.

A page on the department's website outlining community programs in its Devonshire Division — which covers parts of the northern San Fernando Valley including Chatsworth, Northridge and Granada Hills — lists an officer named Ryan Caplette as a member of the Community Police Advisory Board.

A June 2017 article from the Malibu Times identifies an officer named Ryan Caplette as Big Brother of the Year for the volunteer group Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.

