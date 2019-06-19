Woman Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting Inside San Bernardino Supermarket

Alisha Turner is seen in an undated photo released June 19, 2019, by the San Bernardino Police Department.

A woman believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man inside a San Bernardino grocery store was arrested Wednesday, officials said.

Alisha Turner, 29, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. after homicide detectives served search warrants at residences in Redlands and San Bernardino, according to a San Bernardino police news release.

Turner was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to the June 10 killing of Reginald Williams Jr., who was shot inside the Stater Bros. at 400 E. Baseline St.

Investigators are still searching for other suspects in the case.

Reginald Williams Jr. is seen in an undated photo provided by his family.

The shooting erupted after a verbal argument between Williams and a group of other people, police said.

Officials don’t believe Williams knew his attackers.

Williams died at the scene, while the assailants fled the market in a vehicle.

Detectives have yet to release a description of the individuals being sought or getaway car.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Plummer at 909-384-5668 or Sgt. Albright at 909-384-5736.

