3 Killed in 2 Different Shootings About a Mile Apart in South Los Angeles

Three people were killed and three others were hurt in two different shootings about a mile apart in South Los Angeles Wednesday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The first shooting was reported at about 7:58 p.m. on the 11700 block of Berendo Avenue near Vermont Avenue in the unincorporated Athens area of South L.A. where deputies responded to reports of gunshots and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds in a home's backyard, LASD said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a juvenile was transported to a hospital where he later died, authorities said.

The third victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The second shooting was reported near the 1200 block of West 105th Street and Budlong Avenue in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles at about 8:16 p.m.—less than 20 minutes after the first one, and about a mile away, according to LASD.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and arrived to find three victims at three different nearby homes, the Sheriff's Department said.

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LASD.

One female sustained a gunshot wound and the other sustained severe head trauma. Both their conditions were unknown, authorities said.

Authorities did not identify the victims involved.

Sheriff's officials say the case near Budlong Avenue appears to have been a domestic incident, and one family member was detained.

Neighbors told KTLA they believe a man had shot his mother, grandmother and uncle. Authorities have not confirmed this.

It is unclear whether the shootings at the different locations are related.

No further details were immediately available.

33.989112 -118.291487