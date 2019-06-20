× $50,000 Reward Offered for Info in Valley Village Hit-and-Run Crash Left Grandfather Dead

Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information in a hit-and-run crash that left a 91-year-old grandfather dead in Valley Village earlier this week.

The crash occurred about 5:35 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue.

The driver was heading east on Magnolia when he or she crashed into a pedestrian who was walking north on Wilkinson inside a marked crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The motorist then allegedly drove away from the scene without rendering aid.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital, where he later died, police said. He was identified as Gennady Bolotsky, of Valley Village. Bolotsky’s granddaughter told KTLA that her family had just celebrated his birthday earlier this month.

The vehicle involved was described as a white pickup truck with a white camper shell and a cargo carrier on the back.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 818-644-8029 or 818-644-8032.