Airplane Makes Crash Landing on Busy Buena Park Street

Two people were able to walk away from an airplane that made a crash landing along a busy street in Buena Park on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The mishap was first reported about 5:15 p.m. at Commonwealth Avenue and Indiana Street, just west of Fullerton Municipal Airport, Fullerton Police Department officials said.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the Cessna 172 sitting upright on its landing gears near the center divider of Commonwealth Avenue with it's right wingtip bent. There were no signs of a fire.

A pilot and passenger aboard the aircraft were able to get themselves out of the plane. They could be seen waiting at the scene and speaking with law enforcement officers.

The single-engine airplane was registered to a Fullerton man and had a valid flight status through February of 2021, Federal Aviation Administration records show.

No further details were available.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra and Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.