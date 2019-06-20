Alamo Drafthouse Set to Open Long-Awaited Downtown L.A. Location in July

An exterior photo of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on Dec. 23, 2014, in Ashburn, Virginia. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Alamo Drafthouse, the maverick cinema chain known for its beer and food service, is set to finally open its long-awaited downtown Los Angeles location next month.

The Texas-based exhibitor’s 12-screen theater, located in the Bloc shopping complex at 7th and Flower streets, is nearly complete and will hold a “soft launch” in early July, the company said Wednesday.

A spokesperson did not specify the theater’s opening date.

Alamo Drafthouse first announced its planned downtown L.A. location five years ago with the goal of opening at the Bloc in 2015 as part of a major renovation for the shopping center.

