Beginning of Summer Brings High Temps, Gusty Winds as California Braces for Fire Season

Fire weather officially arrived in Northern California this week, signaling the beginning of what officials expect will be an exhausting year for firefighters across the state.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning beginning Thursday night for the Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills warning of high fire danger from gusty winds and low humidity levels that are expected to linger though Saturday evening. Friday marks the first day of summer.

The warning, which extends from Sacramento north to Redding, is for elevations below 2,000 feet where wildland fuels are generally near or below the seasonal average and susceptible to rapid spread of fire, said Jim Matthews, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

Winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph are expected to blow through the region. At the same time, the minimum daytime humidity is expected to linger between 10% and 15%. Overnight humidity is expected to remain low — between 30% and 40% — according to the weather service.

