Costco Shooting: Parents Wounded By LAPD Officer Who Killed Their Son Still Hospitalized

Shooting victim Kenneth French (right) and his parents, Russell and Paola French. (Credit: Courtesy Rick Shureih via CNN Wire)

Family members said Russell and Paola French were dedicated to their son Kenneth, who suffered from an intellectual disability and needed their care.

Now, they are hospitalized with gunshot wounds and their son is dead after being shot by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer inside a Costco in Corona.

Paola French remains in critical condition and Russell French is in serious condition, according to the family’s attorney, Dale K. Galipo. Paola French was in a coma as of Wednesday. Neither is well enough to be interviewed by police, the attorney said.

Corona police have said detectives will continue interviewing witnesses and evaluating video and forensic evidence from the store.

