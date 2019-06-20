Fake Cop Tries to Pull Over Real Detective in Upland: Police

A Rancho Cucamonga police detective arrested a Fontana man on suspicion of impersonating a police officer after he used red and blue strobe lights purchased online to try and pull over the lawman in Upland on Wednesday night, officials said.

Imroj Singh, 23, was booked on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and released with a misdemeanor citation on Thursday, San Bernardino County booking records show.

The unusual encounter began about 9 p.m. as a detective assigned to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department was driving an unmarked police vehicle in the area of Baseline Road and the 210 Freeway in Upland, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

A Jeep Wrangler began following the detective, then activated blue and red strobe lights in an attempt to pull the detective over, sheriff’s officials said.

The detective began to pull over, believing the vehicle might be a legitimate law enforcement vehicle. The Jeeps strobe lights then went out, and the suspect continued following the detective before again activating the lights.

“The detective realized the suspect was not a law enforcement officer, and began following the suspect, who now began traveling at a high rate of speed east on the 210 freeway in an attempt to flee from the detective,” the Sheriff’s Department statement said. “The detective activated his emergency lights and sirens, and the suspect yielded after exiting the Mountain Avenue exit in the City of Upland.”

Singh was taken into custody without a struggle. No other law enforcement-related items were found in the Jeep.

“Through investigation, it was determined that Singh had purchased the blue and red strobe lights on the internet and had them installed in his vehicle’s front grill to make it look like he was an undercover law enforcement vehicle,” the statement said.

Anyone who believes they have had an encounter with the police impersonator was urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800.

A man impersonating an officer attempts to pull over a detective in an unmarked Sheriff’s vehicle https://t.co/kjjdbBGS24 pic.twitter.com/UN0lbZci9C — Rancho Cucamonga Police (@RanchoPD) June 20, 2019