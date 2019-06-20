Gunman at Large After Killing Man at Bus Stop in Harbor City: LAPD

Posted 2:45 PM, June 20, 2019, by
The intersection of Vermont Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway in Harbor City is seen in a Google Maps Street View image from March 2019.

The intersection of Vermont Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway in Harbor City is seen in a Google Maps Street View image from March 2019.

Police were searching for a gunman after a man was fatally shot at a bus stop in Harbor City on Thursday.

The incident was reported about 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and South Vermont Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Norma Eisenman.

The victim died at the scene, Eisenman said.

The gunman was driving a light-colored, four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, with tinted windows. It was last seen heading west on Highway 1 from Vermont, the officer said.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooter had fired from the vehicle.

No further details were available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.