× Gunman at Large After Killing Man at Bus Stop in Harbor City: LAPD

Police were searching for a gunman after a man was fatally shot at a bus stop in Harbor City on Thursday.

The incident was reported about 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and South Vermont Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Norma Eisenman.

The victim died at the scene, Eisenman said.

The gunman was driving a light-colored, four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, with tinted windows. It was last seen heading west on Highway 1 from Vermont, the officer said.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooter had fired from the vehicle.

No further details were available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.