Jury Awards $4 Million to Family of NorCal Man Who Died After Being Stunned During Arrest

Posted 6:33 PM, June 20, 2019, by

A federal jury has awarded $4 million to the family of a Northern California man who died after being stunned during an arrest.

The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat says Thursday’s award came in a lawsuit filed against the city of Rohnert Park over the 2017 death of Branch Wroth.

Rohnert Park police were called to a hotel by reports of a guest acting strangely and tried to take Wroth into custody on an existing arrest warrant.

Wroth resisted. Records say during a scuffle, the 41-year-old Forestville man was shocked him six times with a Taser and handcuffed.

He stopped breathing and died.

A pathologist ruled that Wroth died of a heart attack. He had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.