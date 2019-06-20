L.A. Schools That Don’t Report Number of Vaccinated Students May Face Legal Consequences, Officials Say

Schools that don’t report the number of students who have been vaccinated must do so or they will face possible legal consequences, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and county public health officials announced Thursday.

Every fall, kindergartens in California are required to submit an annual report on immunization to the state department of public health. The reports are important in conducting “timely communicable disease surveillance, including measles, and to conduct timely intervention activities,” officials said.

The City Attorney’s Office and officials from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health sent letters to 17 schools that either had not submitted a report in the past two school years, or had not submitted a report for the 2018 2019 school year. The schools also apparently have a history of not submitting a report for two or more consecutive school years since 2015. The letters reminded those school administrators of their responsibilities under state law and are asking for greater compliance going forward.

Private schools in Los Angeles that continue to violate reporting requirements could potentially face civil lawsuits by Feuer’s office, officials said in a news release.

The letters were sent out in the wake of a rise in vaccine-preventable diseases including measles in California and nationwide.

“It’s never been more important for schools to report whether their students have been vaccinated,” Feuer said in the news release. “Proper and timely reporting isn’t optional, it’s mandatory—and for good reason, if we are to protect the health and safety of young children and their families.”