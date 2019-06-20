× Man Convicted of Deadly Bellflower Stabbing

A Bellflower man faces more than a quarter-century in prison after a jury convicted him Thursday of stabbing another man to death with a kitchen knife during an argument last year, authorities said.

Jeffrey Ardonal Johnson, 62, is expected to be sentenced to 26 years to life in state prison when he returns to Los Angeles County Superior Court for sentencing on Aug. 26, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

The Norwalk jury found Johnson guilty of first degree murder, and also found true the special allegation that he personally used a knife in the Jan. 27, 2018, killing of 24-year-old Anthony Maurice Elston of Bellflower.

Johnson’s son had children with Elston’s sister, who were in the process of moving into the same apartment complex as Johnson in the 9900 block of Ramona Street, according to prosecutors and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

A fight erupted between Johnson’s son and Elston’s sister in the parking garage of the apartment complex, investigators said.

“During that fight, Johnson approached Elston, who was unarmed, and fatally stabbed him once in the abdomen,” according to the District Attorney’s Office statement. “The defendant then left the parking garage, went to his residence, washed the blood off the knife and left the scene.”

Johnson returned to the scene about two hours later and turned himself in to deputies, officials said.

Elston was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day, Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said at the time.