Police in Hemet Search for Masked Man Who Robbed Liquor Store With Gun 

Police in Hemet are looking for an armed man with a mask who robbed a liquor store this week.

The incident occurred about 8:40 p.m. along the 2000 block of East Florida Avenue, Hemet police said in a news release.

The man is seen on surveillance video forcing a customer on the ground then robbing the cashier at gunpoint. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. He had left the area by the time authorities arrived and he has not been found, police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The man was described as being between 20 and 25 years old with a thin build. He was seen wearing a red hoodie, a ski mask and Franklin brand batting gloves.

Anyone with information can call the Hemet Police Department at 951-765-2400.