San Fernando Valley High School Teacher, Coach Sentenced to 10 Years for Molesting Students

Scott Silva, a teacher at Birmingham Community Charter High School in Van Nuys, in a photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department following his arrest on Nov. 16, 2018.

A former teacher will spend more than 10 years in jail for molesting girls at the San Fernando Valley high school where he taught science and coached lacrosse, according to City Atty. Mike Feuer’s office.

Scott Silva was convicted after a two-week jury trial of 25 criminal counts that included child molestation, sexual battery, false imprisonment and lewd conduct on a child, Feuer’s office said.

Silva was acquitted of one count of lewd conduct on a child and two counts of child molestation, according to court records. Two counts of sexual battery were dismissed.

Until his arrest in November, Silva, 44, was a teacher and coach at Birmingham Community Charter High School in Lake Balboa, according to a profile on the school’s website that has been taken down. Tracie Bowdoin, the school’s principal and chief executive, did not return a call for comment.

