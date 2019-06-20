× San Jacinto Horse Sanctuary Accused of Starving, Neglecting Animals

Animal control officials are considering whether to suggest criminal charges against the California Equine Retirement Foundation, which is under investigation amid accusations of starving and neglecting its horses.

The sanctuary — which provides assistance with the rehabilitation of former race and performance horses — is at the center of a review by the Ramona Humane Society, which manages animal control services in San Jacinto and Hemet in Riverside County.

The investigation follows the removal of about 40 horses from the sanctuary, as first reported by the Press-Enterprise. Some of the horses were so thin that their ribs could be seen through their skin in photographs.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said it met with animal control officials Tuesday to discuss whether to suggest that the district attorney’s office file criminal charges against the horse organization but declined to say whether a decision was reached.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

33.783908 -116.958635