Select Few to Be Allowed to Swim in Iconic Pools at Hearst Castle

A general view of atmosphere at Best Buddies Challenge: Hearst Castle Neptune Pool Reception at Hearst Castle on Sept. 7, 2013, in San Simeon, California. (Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

The Foundation at Hearst Castle is offering a chance to swim in the California landmark’s iconic pools, where Lady Gaga and Hollywood’s Golden Age celebrities dipped their toes.

The foundation will allow members to pay for a swim in the outdoor Neptune Pool on four dates this year, starting in July. Two other nights are reserved at the indoor Roman Pool.

All it will cost you is $500 for a foundation membership and $950 for the swim.

Only 40 tickets will be sold for each of the Neptune Pool events and 20 tickets for each Roman Pool swim.

The Roman-themed, marble-lined Neptune Pool holds 345,000 gallons. The pool was refilled last August for the first time since 2014 when cracks caused it to leak up to 5,000 gallons a day.

