Something for the Summer: The Bone Adventure Swim Club

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa at The Bone Adventure Swim Club, which is providing Summer water pet protection classes and tips.

Here's a specific list of risks and tips the dog swim club suggests to ensure your dog is safe and healthy in water, be it a pool, ocean, rive or lake.

• Sunburns – We use baby sunscreen for dogs.

• Drowning – Use of a life jacket with a handle is ideal for any beginner swimming dog. The handle is useful to easily grab a dog from any body of water.

• Exhaustion – Give breaks to keep them from over doing it – 30 minutes of swimming is usually as prime amount of time for the average dog

• Hot temperatures – Can lead to heatstroke or burning their paws. If the ground is too hot for us, it is too hot for them. Always provide clean drinking water and shaded areas.

• Ingestion – Pool water, salt water, sand, foreign objects, dead fish. Provide water and choose clean swimming areas like The Bone Adventure Swim Club.

• Currents & Tides – Never leave dog unsupervised when swimming.

• UTI, Ear Infections & Skin Issues – Always rinse dogs off after swimming.

For more information, contact:

The Bone Adventure Swim Club

2700 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

714-604-1414

Instagram: @TheBoneAdventure

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com