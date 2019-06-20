Something for the Summer: The Bone Adventure Swim Club

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa at The Bone Adventure Swim Club, which is providing Summer water pet protection classes and tips.
Here's a specific list of risks and tips the dog swim club suggests to ensure your dog is safe and healthy in water, be it a pool, ocean, rive or lake.
• Sunburns – We use baby sunscreen for dogs.
• Drowning – Use of a life jacket with a handle is ideal for any beginner swimming dog. The handle is useful to easily grab a dog from any body of water.
• Exhaustion – Give breaks to keep them from over doing it – 30 minutes of swimming is usually as prime amount of time for the average dog
• Hot temperatures – Can lead to heatstroke or burning their paws. If the ground is too hot for us, it is too hot for them. Always provide clean drinking water and shaded areas.
• Ingestion – Pool water, salt water, sand, foreign objects, dead fish. Provide water and choose clean swimming areas like The Bone Adventure Swim Club.
• Currents & Tides – Never leave dog unsupervised when swimming.
• UTI, Ear Infections & Skin Issues – Always rinse dogs off after swimming.
For more information, contact:
The Bone Adventure Swim Club
2700 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
714-604-1414
Instagram: @TheBoneAdventure
