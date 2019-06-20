Suspect in Custody After Shooting at Oxnard Home: Police

A suspect was taken into custody Thursday after shots were fired at a home in Oxnard, police said.

Neighbors began calling police about 9:25 a.m., saying they heard shots being fired in the 1400 block of South Victoria, Melissa Valdez, of the Oxnard Police Department, told KTLA.

When officers arrived on scene, Valdez said additional shots were heard.

Police said they believe only one person was inside the home at the time of the shooting, and Valdez said she was unaware of any potential victims.

Residents were advised to stay away from the area, and several streets were closed as a precaution.

On Twitter, officials said the Naval Base Ventura County closed Victoria Gate on Port Hueneme in response to the shooting, but said there was no elevated security posture at the base.

No other information was immediately released.

KLTA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

A suspect has been taken into custody. Our Officers are continuing to secure the scene to ensure safety. — Oxnard Police Dept. (@OxnardPD1903) June 20, 2019