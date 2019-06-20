× Suspect Wanted in Armed ATM Robbery in Santa Ana in Custody: Police

A suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery last month at an ATM in Santa Ana is now in custody, police said Thursday.

The man, whose name was not released, is suspected in a robbery that took place about 10:50 a.m. on May 24 at an ATM outside the Bank of America located at 2214 S. Grand Ave., the Santa Ana Police Department said.

The armed robbery was caught on camera, and police circulated surveillance video asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

On the video, the suspect was seen approaching another man as he withdrew cash from the ATM.

Police said the suspect “simulated a weapon from his waistband and demanded money from the victim.”

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber fled the location on foot, police said.

No other information about the suspect was released.