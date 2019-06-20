Technology Expert Carley Knobloch joined us live with tech to keep your home safe while you're away this summer. For more info on Carley, you can go to her website or follow her on social media. For more details on the tech covered in the segment, see the details below.
Tech to Protect Your Home While You’re Away With Technology Expert Carley Knobloch
