Tech to Protect Your Home While You’re Away With Technology Expert Carley Knobloch

Posted 11:08 AM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, June 20, 2019

Technology Expert Carley Knobloch joined us live with tech to keep your home safe while you're away this summer. For more info on Carley, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.  For more details on the tech covered in the segment, see the details below. 

Simplisafe

Phyn

August Lock with Connect

Box Lock

Arlo

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.