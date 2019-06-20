× Teen Boy Stabbed Outside High School in Pomona; Suspect Arrested

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a stabbing at a high school in Pomona Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. to the front of Garey High School, at 321 W. Lexington Ave., Pomona police said in a news release.

Officers who responded to the campus found the teen suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was hospitalized but is expected to survive, authorities said.

Police searched the area and found a male who was arrested as a suspect, said Aly Mejia, a public information officer for the department.

Mejia said authorities weren’t yet sure how old the suspect is.

Neither of the males is a student at Garey, but they may attend a continuation school nearby, according to Mejia.

It wasn’t immediately known whether a weapon had been recovered, Mejia said.

Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the attack.

No further details were available.