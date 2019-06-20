× Teen Shot During ‘Drug Deal’ in Chino; 2 Suspects in Custody, 2 Sought

A 17-year-old boy was wounded, two suspects were in custody and two more remained at large following a shooting police said stemmed from a “drug deal” in Chino on Thursday.

The young victim was hospitalized in stable condition following the attack, which was first reported around noon in a residential neighborhood in the 4300 block of Heather Circle, the Chino Police Department said in a written statement.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects shot the (victim) over a drug deal,” according to the police statement.

Following a search that lasted more than three hours, police announced two suspects had been taken into custody. But two more “primary suspects” had not been found.

Nearby school were placed on lockdown in the wake of the shooting, but the security measures were lifted by 1 p.m., police said.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach Chino police at 909-334-3000.

UPDATE 3:30 PM

Two suspects have been taken into custody and two primary suspects are still outstanding. Personnel will remain at the crime scene for approx one more hour as they continue to process the scene. https://t.co/EFdy9swJnO — Chino Police (@chinopolicedept) June 20, 2019

INCIDENT UPDATE 1:02 P.M. Area school lock downs are being lifted and students can be picked up. Suspects are still outstanding. Road closures remain in place for Heather Circle and Dalia Road / Heather Circle and Daffodil Way as well as the community park. https://t.co/jhircuzMcp — Chino Police (@chinopolicedept) June 20, 2019