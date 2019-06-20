The News Director’s Office: Celebrating 50 Years of Marriage with Phil & Lenette Ball

On this episode, Jason is back in his hometown of Trumann, Arkansas to celebrate his parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Phil & Lenette Ball share the story of their Southern romance, and open up about some of their fondest memories. The Balls also reveal some of the challenges they’ve endured throughout their many years together, and offer their wisdom and advice towards nurturing a long and happy relationship.

