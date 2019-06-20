Unarmed Man Shot Dead by Deputies in Willowbrook Used Car as ‘Weapon’ Cmdr. Says as Video Is Released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities said the unarmed father of three killed in a deputy-involved-shooting used his car as a "weapon" in the South Los Angeles-area neighborhood of Willowbrook, after releasing video of the shooting that sparked outrage online and resulted in a lawsuit.

Ryan Twyman, 24, was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area of San Pedro and 132nd streets on June 6 in an incident that involved two deputies firing about 34 rounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The video shows deputies parking their patrol car and approaching Twyman's white Kia on foot with their guns drawn.

LASD says Twyman was in the driver's seat and another man was in the passenger seat at the time.

One of the deputies is seen opening the back passenger-side door of the white Kia before it reverses, with the car door still open, and turns in a counter-clockwise motion, apparently towards the deputy on the passenger side.

“As the Kia reversed, the passenger side deputy was struck with the open rear passenger door and pushed into center of the parking lot as he attempted to maintain his balance to avoid being knocked down and run over," LASD Cmdr. April Tardy said in the video. "At that time, both deputies fired their service pistols at Mr. Twyman in order to stop the vehicle from injuring the passenger deputy.”

One of the deputies is then seen going to the patrol car and retrieving what the Sheriff's Department said is a rifle, and continued firing in Twyman's direction.

Both deputies are seen firing several times as the car moves of view of the surveillance camera.

A different camera shows the Kia reversing in a looping motion and backing into a metal post, where it comes to rest.

The father of three was still inside the car when he died of multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso, according to corner's officials and Cmdr. Tardy.

The passenger was not injured in the incident, and was let go after being interviewed, LASD said.

The department confirmed that no weapon was found at the scene.

“In this case, the vehicle was used as a weapon against the sheriff’s deputies," Cmdr. Tardy said.

The Sheriff's Department said a thorough and in-depth investigation is being conducted of the incident.

Twyman had previous convictions for carrying a concealed weapon on his person, being a felon in possession of a firearm and was on felony probation, according to LASD.

Twyman's family and the man who was with him during the incident filed a a claim for damages against the county Wednesday.

The claim said that the two men “made no aggressive movements, furtive gestures or physical movements which would suggest to a reasonable law enforcement officer that either of them was armed with any kind of weapon."

A GoFundMe pagewas set up to give financial assistance to Twyman's family. It has raised almost $9,000 as of Thursday morning.