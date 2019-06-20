Writers Guild Rejects Latest Offer From Talent Agencies in Ongoing Dispute

In an ominous development for TV and movie production, the Writers Guild of America has rejected the latest offer from talent agencies in their ongoing dispute that has pitted Hollywood writers against their agents.

David Goodman, the president of the WGA’s West Coast branch, said in a video posted to the guild’s website late Wednesday that the agencies’ offer to increase revenue sharing for junior TV writers wouldn’t solve the myriad issues at the center of the negotiations.

“It does nothing to address the real problem,” said Goodman.

He added that the guild would no longer consider revenue sharing in future talks, saying that it doesn’t align agencies with the interests of their clients.

