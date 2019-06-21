× 2 Downtown L.A. Expo Line Stations to Close for 2 Months While Metro Works on Blue Line Renovations

Two stations along the downtown stretch of Metro’s Expo Line will close for two months starting Saturday for construction work related to the renovation of the Blue Line.

The closure of the Expo Line platform at 7th Street/Metro Center and of the Pico station means all Expo Line trains heading toward downtown Los Angeles will stop at the L.A. Trade-Tech College/Ortho Institute station. Passengers looking to take the train from downtown to Santa Monica will have to board at the LATTC/Ortho Institute station.

Buses will be available to transfer commuters to and from the closed stations, officials said.

Free 856 shuttles will run seven days per week, following the Expo Line’s normal schedule during the 60-day stretch, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said in a release.

