2 Downtown L.A. Expo Line Stations to Close for 2 Months While Metro Works on Blue Line Renovations

Posted 10:52 AM, June 21, 2019, by
A crowd of people wait for an Expo Line train at the 7th Street / Metro Center station in downtown Los Angeles in 2016. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A crowd of people wait for an Expo Line train at the 7th Street / Metro Center station in downtown Los Angeles in 2016. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Two stations along the downtown stretch of Metro’s Expo Line will close for two months starting Saturday for construction work related to the renovation of the Blue Line.

The closure of the Expo Line platform at 7th Street/Metro Center and of the Pico station means all Expo Line trains heading toward downtown Los Angeles will stop at the L.A. Trade-Tech College/Ortho Institute station. Passengers looking to take the train from downtown to Santa Monica will have to board at the LATTC/Ortho Institute station.

Buses will be available to transfer commuters to and from the closed stations, officials said.

Free 856 shuttles will run seven days per week, following the Expo Line’s normal schedule during the 60-day stretch, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said in a release.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.