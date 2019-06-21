× Asian Population Outpaces Whites in 2 San Francisco Bay Area Counties, Census Data Shows

The Asian population now outnumbers the white population in two Northern California counties, according to the latest census data.

The 2018 numbers released Thursday show that while the overall population continued to increase in California, albeit slowly, the white population declined in Santa Clara County as the Asian population increased from 2014 to 2018. A similar trend started in Alameda County in 2015, according to census numbers.

The difference in Alameda, which includes Oakland, is slight. Not including Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders (which the Census breaks out separately from the Asian count) or the Hispanic population (which the Census includes in its white population category), 40.07% of the county’s makeup is Asian, while 40.04% is white. In Santa Clara, which includes San Jose, the difference is greater, with 50.41% Asian compared with 41.57% white.

California, where roughly 6.9 million Asians reside, is the only state with an Asian population of more than 5 million. Los Angeles County has the greatest Asian population size in the U.S., at more than 1.5 million.

