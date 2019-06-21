× Big Rig Spills 40K Pounds of Margarine Onto Freeway in Banning

A big rig overturned on the 10 Freeway in Banning early Friday, spreading 40,000 pounds of margarine onto the roadway, officials said.

The driver and a passenger suffered injuries described as moderate following the crash, which took place just before 7 a.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway near 8th Street, the California Highway Patrol said in a written statement.

A 23-year-old Lathrop man was at the wheel of the big rig and a 20-year-old Lathrop woman was inside the truck’s sleeper compartment at the time of the crash.

“The refrigerated trailer was loaded with 40,000 pounds of vegetable spread,” the statement said.

Officials said the truck veered to the north shoulder of the roadway, according to the CHP. The driver lost control as he attempted to recover, sending the big rig down an embankment, where it struck a block wall.

“The impact of the collision caused the trailer to open, spilling its load of Earth Balance butter spread onto the 8th Street onramp,” the CHP statement said. “No other vehicles were involved in the collision.”

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

The value of the spilled non-dairy spread was not available.