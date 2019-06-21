× Brush Fire Burns Through 200 Acres in Moreno Valley, Threatening Multiple Structures

A brush fire burned through about 200 acres in Moreno Valley Friday afternoon, threatening multiple structures in the area, authorities said.

The vegetation fire broke out just after 1 p.m. and 200 firefighters were working to put it out, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

It was reported along Gilman Springs Road, between Highway 60 and Jack Rabbit Trail, and was 0 percent contained by 2:30 p.m., according to the department.

Authorities had received multiple reports of several spot fires along Gilman Springs, with the first firefighters on the scene saying there were four such blazes each about a mile apart, according to the department.

The fires had each burned through about an acre at the time. Later, the 200-acre blaze was moving at a moderate rate of speed as it continued to threaten structures in the area, officials said.

The U.S. Forest Service was bringing in a helitanker from the San Bernardino Air Tanker Base, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials, while two helicopters also assisted in the firefighting efforts.

Brush Fire along Gilman Springs Road south of 60 fwy near homes. pic.twitter.com/RLnCpFiTWC — TERRY PIERSON (@Fotogodterry) June 21, 2019