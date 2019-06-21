California Cooking Podcast: Culinary Crossroads With Chef Brandon Kida of Sorra

This week, Jessica is checking out Hollywood’s newest rooftop restaurant and bar: Sorra. At 22 stories high, this eatery offers amazing views of the city with even better cuisine. Jess sits down with executive chef Brian Kida, who fuses Japanese and Mexican flavor profiles to create some truly memorable dishes.

Jess chats with Brian about the inspiration behind the restaurant’s unique name and what motivated him to combine two completely different flavor profiles. Brian also shares some of the unique combinations they’ve tried in the kitchen that didn’t work.

