Del Mar Executive Pleads Guilty In Admissions Scandal; Remaining Parents Are Fighting Charges

Posted 9:26 AM, June 21, 2019, by
Students walk by a sign for the University of Southern California in an undated image. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Students walk by a sign for the University of Southern California in an undated image. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Five years before he would be charged with fraud conspiracy, with his name included in a parade of actresses, financiers and executives accused of ripping off some of the country’s top colleges, Toby MacFarlane was nearly undone by an email.

In August 2014, USC’s athletic department received an email from the women’s soccer coach, who was puzzled. There was an incoming freshman on his roster, a young woman from Del Mar.

“I don’t know who she is,” the coach wrote.

She was MacFarlane’s daughter. What she wasn’t was a soccer player, her father admitted Friday in federal court in Boston as he pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.