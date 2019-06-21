× Del Mar Executive Pleads Guilty In Admissions Scandal; Remaining Parents Are Fighting Charges

Five years before he would be charged with fraud conspiracy, with his name included in a parade of actresses, financiers and executives accused of ripping off some of the country’s top colleges, Toby MacFarlane was nearly undone by an email.

In August 2014, USC’s athletic department received an email from the women’s soccer coach, who was puzzled. There was an incoming freshman on his roster, a young woman from Del Mar.

“I don’t know who she is,” the coach wrote.

She was MacFarlane’s daughter. What she wasn’t was a soccer player, her father admitted Friday in federal court in Boston as he pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.