Feces, Vermin, Trash Found in South L.A. Building Where About 40 People Evacuated Due to ‘Inhumane’ Conditions

Officers stormed a South Los Angeles building Friday where about 40 people living there illegally were evacuated after authorities found "inhumane" living conditions, authorities said.

Feces, vermin and trash were found in the uninhabitable building located at 805 W. 57th St. in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood, spokesman for L.A. Councilman Curren D. Price, James Westbrooks, said.

The building had no electricity or running water, and wasn't designed for people to live there, according to authorities.

Councilman Price organized a task force to look into illegal activity going on at the location and close it down.

“We came across this location, and upon further review we noticed we noticed a lot of inhumane conditions,” Westbrooks said. “We coordinated the efforts to close the location, but before we did that, we had to find alternate locations for people.”

Seniors, people with disabilities, children and families were found living in the building where video showed piles of trash covering the floors and dirt coating the appliances of what appeared to be a communal kitchen.

Councilman price said they will be working on prosecuting those responsible to the "horrible" living conditions.

“Really unconscionable— the conditions that people were forced to live in here," Price said. "They’re going to get relocated to safer sanitary conditions."

Authorities said there have been dozens of calls regarding illegal activity in the building over the past year, including reports of drug abuse, assault, child abuse and child neglect.

The building was not designed for people to live there, and doesn’t have the fire protection systems that are up to code, an LAFD official said.

“Our primary goal is the safety of all residents and fortunately, there are places for these people to go so they wont be on the streets," the fire official said.

Tenants forced out of the building were assigned to five different temporary housing locations, according to a spokesman for Price.

Some of the buildings' residents told KTLA they were paying rent and were fighting with the landlord to get the building up to code.

One tenant, Bobby Miller, who described police kicking down the door and coming in, said he was upset over the evacuation.

“We don’t know what to do or where to go,” Miller said.

Another tenant, Verlton Glaspie, said officers told residents to leave the building and didn’t let them bring their belongings with them at first.

“They’re putting us out for no reason,” Glaspie said.

The Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department and several other agencies were involved in the investigation.

Officials said there’s an existing criminal case in the city for the property's owner, but didn't provide information on the case.

Fire officials said they're working closely with the owner to possibly bring the building up to code and change its purpose.

