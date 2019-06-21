First Day of Summer in SoCal Brings Light Rain, ‘June Gloom’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The gray, dreary skies you’re waking up to these days are a Southern California phenomenon known as “June gloom,” and the current siege is likely to last for a few more days.

Geography, ocean currents and weather patterns conspire at this time of the year to cause overcast mornings and occasional coastal drizzle. This may disappoint beachgoers, especially when the marine clouds linger well into the afternoon, but the overcast skies also shield us from the heat of the sun when it’s at its most direct.

It’s all part of living with a marine climate. The condition is mostly confined to late spring and early summer. When the phenomenon occurs early, we call it “May gray.” And since the Pacific Ocean is the 800-pound gorilla of global weather, it can make it happen later, too. Then we may call it “No-Sky-July” or “Fogust.” But generally by the second half of July, high pressure takes control and the thick marine layer is banished for the summer.

