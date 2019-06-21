Funeral for Slain L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Solano to Be Held Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Funeral services for slain Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Joseph Solano will be held on Monday.

The funeral will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 9:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Friday.

Solano was described as an “affectionate father, valued coworker, and treasured friend.”

Solano’s family will be joined by Sheriff Alex Villanueva and law enforcement personnel from local, state and federal agencies.

A procession will take place following the memorial service and take Solano’s body to Calvary Cemetery in the unincorporated East Los Angeles area.

The graveside services will be closed to the public, the news release stated.

Solano, a 13-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department, was off-duty when he was fatally shot June 10 in what appeared to be a random attack at a Jack-in-the-Box in Alhambra.

The 50-year-old father died at a hospital after being taken off life support two days later.

Rhett Mckenzie Nelson, a 30-year-old Utah man, has been charged with murder in Solano’s death.